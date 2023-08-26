A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been arrested after being found with a rifle and magazines at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein.
Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested by the tactical response team.
On Wednesday the Park Road tactical response team received intelligence-led information about a person in possession of an unlicensed firearm at a block of flats in Brandwag.
“The team quickly acted on the information, which led them to Brandwag Flats in Nelson Mandela Drive. On arrival at one of the units, a male person aged 31 was arrested after police found an antique rifle, a stun grenade, 60 R5 live ammunition pieces, five empty R5 rifle magazines and three empty R1 rifle magazines tucked away under a bag in the bedroom,” said Kareli.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The department of defence welcomed and commended the police for the swift arrest of the SANDF member.
Department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said police received information about a soldier residing in Brandwag who was suspected of stealing firearms and ammunition at Tempe Military base and selling them to the public.
“Upon his arrest, he was charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hand grenade as well as possession of an SAPS uniform cap. The items are estimated to be valued at R90,000,” said Dlamini
Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya warned no acts of criminality will go unpunished in the SANDF.
Soldier bust for 'stealing' firearms and ammunition from military base and selling them to public
