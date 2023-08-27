South Africa

Pietermaritzburg teen dies in taxi crash

27 August 2023 - 16:19 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A 16-year-old died in a taxi crash in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
A taxi crash claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg teenager and left three others with moderate injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Midlands emergency services (MES) said the accident occurred in the KwaMpande area.

MES spokesperson Roland Robertson said a 16-year-old had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“All the other patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” said Robertson.

