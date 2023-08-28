South Africa

Nandipha Magudumana to apply for bail

28 August 2023 - 19:25 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nandipha Magudumana is to apply for bail on Tuesday. File image
Nandipha Magudumana is to apply for bail on Tuesday. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday confirmed Nandipha Magudumana, who is in custody for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison, is to apply for bail. 

NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told TimesLIVE Magudumana has brought a bail application.

“It will be heard in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. The application is set for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Shuping. 

Magudumana’s legal team in May opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started, saying it was “due to unforeseen reasons”.

Magudumana’s lawyer told the court that material evidence crucial to her matter needed to be addressed before proceeding with the application. 

It was initially believed Bester, alleged to have romantic ties with Magudumana, died in his prison cell at Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. 

Once allegations surfaced that the burnt body found in his cell was not his, Magudumana and Bester fled the country and were detained in Tanzania in April.

Police investigations have since unravelled a web of crime that allegedly saw Magudumana and Bester rope in G4S security officials  at Mangaung prison to assist in Bester’s escape.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mampara of the week: Nandipha Magudumana

Nandipha Magudumana, who shot to infamy for her alleged role in helping convict Thabo Bester escape from prison, knows a thing or two about ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Bester and Magudumana’s courtroom love show: an insult to Katlego Bereng’s family

Court officials should act to avert such tasteless behaviour in future
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Cuffs irk Bester and Magudumana as he claims ‘inhumane treatment’ in jail and says luxury items are missing

Prison escapee Thabo Bester intends to make an application to the high court over his living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility, and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'You are a vexatious litigant,' court tells man claiming 'quadrillions' News
  2. ‘One of the best’ maths teachers fired for tickling primary school pupils under ... News
  3. Judge’s 86-year-old dad goes to court to prove he is alive to home affairs ... News
  4. Figures of female victims of violence are worse than being at war News
  5. Court halts Nzimande’s move to place Unisa under administration News

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote