TimesLIVE
Man accused of murdering two elderly KZN women abandons bail
Image: Sakhiseni NXumalo
A KwaZulu-Natal security guard, Thokozani Mhlongo, 60, arrested in connection with the murders of two elderly women, has abandoned his bail application.
Mhlongo appeared in the Umbumbulu magistrate's court on Monday.
He is charged with two counts of murder in connection with deaths of Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Monica Sophia Xulu, 81. They were reported missing on August 9 after they were last seen leaving their workplace at eThembeni crèche on the south coast.
A missing person’s poster was circulated on social media when Xulu and Mbuso were not seen after shopping for items for the creche.
Xulu, who owned the crèche, employed Mhlongo as a security guard and Mbuso as a caregiver and cook for the children.
The two women were laid to rest on Friday.
Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested
In a fully packed court, Mhlongo said he did not intend to proceed with his bail application.
The matter was adjourned to September 27 for further investigation.
The state said the postmortem report and state witness statements are outstanding.
Speaking outside court, local ward councillor Arthur Mgobhozi said the community was in shock following the murders.
Mgobhozi said the families and community were looking for answers why the two women were murdered.
“I think what will bring closure to families and communities is to understand why the two elderly women were killed. We are happy the accused decided to abandon his bail application. I am hoping the community will work with the police if there is other information that might be useful in this case,” said Mgobhozi.
He said due to the seriousness of the charges Mhlongo is facing, he must remain in custody.
He said it was a shame that such an elderly man could be linked to such a brutal incident.
TimesLIVE
