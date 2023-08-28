South Africa

More needs to be done to protect KZN's councillors, says Salga after latest assassination

28 August 2023 - 21:59 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Msunduzi Municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was killed on Friday.
Msunduzi Municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was killed on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for a quicker turnaround time in conducting risk assessment of threats to councillors.

ANC Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was shot dead on Friday afternoon.

Mkhize and a man he was travelling with were attacked by unknown gunmen who opened fire in his car in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg.

Former KZN mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and bodyguard survive shooting

Former Msinga mayor Mletheni Ndlovu survived a brazen shooting when he and his bodyguard were ambushed and their car riddled with bullets in ...
News
5 months ago

He died of wounds in hospital while the other man managed to escape.

KZN Salga chairperson Thami Ntuli said the association was “gravely concerned” about the latest incident of violence against councillors.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the challenges facing our public servants and the dangerous environments in which they sometimes operate. We cannot and will not tolerate such acts of violence against those who have been elected to serve our communities.”

Salga had been told this was not the first attempt on Mkhize’s life.

He called on municipalities to urgently provide security protection to any councillor receiving threats to their lives.

We cannot and will not tolerate such acts of violence against those who have been elected to serve our communities.
Thami Ntuli, KZN Salga chairperson

“While threat analysis is still done and processed it is important for any councillor that receives a threat to their life to be provided with bodyguards or protection to save their life. The turnaround time in conducting threat analysis and assessing risks to councillors who are threatened should be quick and efficient.”

Mkhize’s murder came in the same week that an NFP councillor in KwaNongoma, Mphathiseni Manqele, survived an assassination attempt while Ntombenhle Mchunu, another NFP councillor in the same municipality, was shot dead at the end of July.

Ntuli said these incidents were part of a “disturbing pattern” that needs a collective effort to combat.

“It is deeply troubling that such incidents are occurring with alarming frequency. It is incumbent upon all of us, as society, to safeguard the lives and security of our elected officials and public servants.”

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed two suspects have been arrested for murder and attempted murder in connection with Mkhize's death.

Ntuli called on police minister Bheki Cele to deploy high-level police investigators to the case.

“Drastic measures are imperative to ensure the safety and security of our councillors and public servants.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Family baffled over motive for 'hit' on Imbali councillor

The distraught family of Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize who was shot dead in his car on Friday afternoon are baffled over ...
News
1 day ago

Three men in court for hit on KZN councillor amid fears they could escape

Three men arrested in connection with the assassination of Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize in Imbali on Friday made a brief ...
News
6 hours ago
Msunduzi Municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was killed on Friday.
Msunduzi Municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was killed on Friday.
Image: Supplied
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains order to preserve property linked to PPE tender ... South Africa
  2. Zim ministry of foreign affairs say EU EOM report on the country's election is ... Africa
  3. More needs to be done to protect KZN's councillors, says Salga after latest ... South Africa
  4. 'The bar is set too high for women,' says acting public protector Gcaleka South Africa
  5. 'You are a vexatious litigant,' court tells man claiming 'quadrillions' News

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote