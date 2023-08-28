“While threat analysis is still done and processed it is important for any councillor that receives a threat to their life to be provided with bodyguards or protection to save their life. The turnaround time in conducting threat analysis and assessing risks to councillors who are threatened should be quick and efficient.”
Mkhize’s murder came in the same week that an NFP councillor in KwaNongoma, Mphathiseni Manqele, survived an assassination attempt while Ntombenhle Mchunu, another NFP councillor in the same municipality, was shot dead at the end of July.
Ntuli said these incidents were part of a “disturbing pattern” that needs a collective effort to combat.
“It is deeply troubling that such incidents are occurring with alarming frequency. It is incumbent upon all of us, as society, to safeguard the lives and security of our elected officials and public servants.”
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed two suspects have been arrested for murder and attempted murder in connection with Mkhize's death.
Ntuli called on police minister Bheki Cele to deploy high-level police investigators to the case.
“Drastic measures are imperative to ensure the safety and security of our councillors and public servants.”
TimesLIVE
More needs to be done to protect KZN's councillors, says Salga after latest assassination
Image: Supplied
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for a quicker turnaround time in conducting risk assessment of threats to councillors.
ANC Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was shot dead on Friday afternoon.
Mkhize and a man he was travelling with were attacked by unknown gunmen who opened fire in his car in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg.
Former KZN mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and bodyguard survive shooting
He died of wounds in hospital while the other man managed to escape.
KZN Salga chairperson Thami Ntuli said the association was “gravely concerned” about the latest incident of violence against councillors.
“This incident is a stark reminder of the challenges facing our public servants and the dangerous environments in which they sometimes operate. We cannot and will not tolerate such acts of violence against those who have been elected to serve our communities.”
Salga had been told this was not the first attempt on Mkhize’s life.
He called on municipalities to urgently provide security protection to any councillor receiving threats to their lives.
“While threat analysis is still done and processed it is important for any councillor that receives a threat to their life to be provided with bodyguards or protection to save their life. The turnaround time in conducting threat analysis and assessing risks to councillors who are threatened should be quick and efficient.”
Mkhize’s murder came in the same week that an NFP councillor in KwaNongoma, Mphathiseni Manqele, survived an assassination attempt while Ntombenhle Mchunu, another NFP councillor in the same municipality, was shot dead at the end of July.
Ntuli said these incidents were part of a “disturbing pattern” that needs a collective effort to combat.
“It is deeply troubling that such incidents are occurring with alarming frequency. It is incumbent upon all of us, as society, to safeguard the lives and security of our elected officials and public servants.”
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed two suspects have been arrested for murder and attempted murder in connection with Mkhize's death.
Ntuli called on police minister Bheki Cele to deploy high-level police investigators to the case.
“Drastic measures are imperative to ensure the safety and security of our councillors and public servants.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Family baffled over motive for 'hit' on Imbali councillor
Three men in court for hit on KZN councillor amid fears they could escape
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos