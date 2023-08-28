South Africa

Taxi driver who murdered his lover and attempted suicide gets life in jail

28 August 2023 - 17:22 By TIMESLIVE
Josias Kibi Leboho was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-fiancée in the Polokwane high court.
Image: Supplied / NPA

A Limpopo taxi driver who murdered his ex-fiancée in a Polokwane shopping mall parking lot is to serve a life sentence, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday. 

Kibi Josias Leboho shot dead Tshepo Rakoma, 29, on May 6 2021. He then tried to take his own life. 

“He climbed on top of a building threatening to commit suicide. However, police negotiators convinced him otherwise and arrested him,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Leboho denied killing Rakoma. He said he was at the scene to assist the mother of his children and she was killed by an unknown person.

The state said this showed he had no remorse. 

“In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Malebo Maleka submitted the accused did not abandon his plan to kill the deceased though he had many opportunities to do so. The offence was premeditated and deserving of a life sentence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. 

“She further said that the accused paid dowry for the deceased does not mean she was his property.”

Judge Griet Muller agreed. 

“In sentencing, Muller remarked the offence was premeditated and a family tragedy. The family will never see the deceased again because of the accused. There were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. 

Leboho was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one-year for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The NPA welcomed the sentence. 

TimesLIVE

