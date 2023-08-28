Taxi driver who murdered his lover and attempted suicide gets life in jail

“In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Malebo Maleka submitted the accused did not abandon his plan to kill the deceased though he had many opportunities to do so. The offence was premeditated and deserving of a life sentence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
“She further said that the accused paid dowry for the deceased does not mean she was his property.”
Judge Griet Muller agreed.
“In sentencing, Muller remarked the offence was premeditated and a family tragedy. The family will never see the deceased again because of the accused. There were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
Leboho was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one-year for unlawful possession of ammunition.
The NPA welcomed the sentence.
TimesLIVE
