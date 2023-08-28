South Africa

Three men in court for hit on KZN councillor amid fears they could escape

28 August 2023 - 18:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was killed in Imbali.
Image: Supplied

Three men arrested in connection with the assassination of Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize in Imbali on Friday made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Sthembiso Gqirashe, 27, Minenhle Mkhulise, 23, and Luleka Ntombela, 26, who face a raft of charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, have enlisted private legal representatives.

In court papers, a police colonel tasked with investigating politically-related cases petitioned the court for the accused to be detained at Westville correctional services centre to ensure they remain in custody after a tip-off that they were colluding with other suspects, who are yet to be arrested, to escape.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed police responded to a shooting in Imbali and found Mkhize and another man in a car. The passenger, who was shot in his thigh, fled the scene. 

The matter has been remanded to September 4.

Moses Mabhida regional secretary Samora Ndlovu welcomed the arrests.

“As much as these arrests will not reverse the damage done, it brings hope to society. In the end justice would be served.”

He vowed to support the National Prosecuting Authority in ensuring the men are not released on bail.

“We reiterate our sympathy to the affected family by this barbaric incident,” said Ndlovu.

