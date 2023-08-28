South Africa

WATCH | 'Tough times make tough people': Emotional speech by Checkers boerewors champ

28 August 2023 - 16:05 By Zukile Daniel
Boerewors champ Tyron Adams says he can barely wait to see his recipe on Shoprite and Checkers shelve. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Wellington-born chef Tyron Adams beat nine other finalists from across the country at the grand finale of the Checkers Championship Boerewors contest in Somerset West, Cape Town, on Saturday.  

He was emotional about the win, particularly after his business took a knock due to Covid-19.

“I am ecstatic. This was totally unexpected and I can barely wait to see my boerewors on the Shoprite and Checkers shelves,”  he said.

“It’s been a tough few years trying to start my own business, especially since Covid-19 hit, but tough times make tough people, and I am lucky to have a group of special people around me who kept me motivated. This is a dream come true for me.” 

Second place went to Eddie Hawkes from Brackenfell and third to Gustav Piek from Wellington.

Checkers marketing manager Ilze Bylos said the competition was mainly for South Africans.

“We want South Africans to all enter, whether it's part of our group or outside, because we are looking for South Africa's best recipe. We are always looking for a way to engage with our communities,” she said.

Tyron walks away with prizes that include a new Toyota Fortuner, R20,000 cash and the bragging rights of being crowned South Africa's boerewors champion.  

TimesLIVE

