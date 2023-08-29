South Africa

Eswatini fugitive to be deported after appearing in Durban court

29 August 2023 - 11:36
An Eswatini national was arrested in Durban after being wanted by Interpol. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

An Eswatini national who was arrested in Durban after being wanted by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) will be deported to his home country for prosecution.

Kenny Sifiso Tfhwala, 33, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Tfhwala was wanted for armed robberies and the murder of an Eswatini police official.

He was arrested by metro police in Durban last week. 

The state told the court it was awaiting the finalisation of extradition documents for Tfhwala to be transported back to Eswatini where he will be officially charged and prosecuted.

The matter was postponed to September 5 and Tfhwala was remanded in custody. 

He was arrested after a description and warrant of arrest were supplied to metro police by Interpol with a list of suspected locations within the Durban CBD.

An operation between metro police district and an inner-city team was conducted and members were deployed. 

Three suspects were identified during the investigation, with one positively matching the description.

Metro police are continuing to investigate other cases and are following leads. 

No other arrests have been made. 

TimesLIVE

