The hunt for a hijacked vehicle belonging to eThekwini municipality’s electricity department led police to Isipingo where they found another stolen van and an unattended rifle with live rounds.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the vehicle, an Isuzu double cab bakkie, was hijacked in KwaMashu on Saturday.
“The Durban Metro Police Service drug team received information that the vehicle was parked at 9 Keerath Road in Isipingo area.”
“Our team acted swiftly on the information. Upon arrival the members noticed the rear of an Isuzu double cab parked on the side of the house which matched the description of the electricity department Isuzu vehicle,” he said.
Zungu said the driveway gate of the property was unlocked.
“This allowed members to penetrate the property tactically. At this time, Isipingo South African Police Service crime prevention unit arrived on the scene. Our drugs unit team verified the Isuzu as the NDM18828 which came up positive for the hijacking in KwaMashu,” he said.
The officers then noticed a white Nissan NP200 with no rear registration plate, the ignition locks broken and the interior stripped.
“Members checked the white Nissan NP200 and found it to be positive. It was stolen at Mariannhill,” he said.
Before police could search the property a man escaped from the house.
“The suspect escaped through the back door jumping over the boundary wall and disappeared into the bushes without a trace. Isipingo SAPS crime prevention then entered the house to check for further suspects and found a rifle with live rounds in the bedroom, unattended. The rifle was seized and booked in for inquiry,” said Zungu.
TimesLIVE
Hijacked Durban municipal vehicle leads cops to another stolen van
Image: via Facebook
The hunt for a hijacked vehicle belonging to eThekwini municipality’s electricity department led police to Isipingo where they found another stolen van and an unattended rifle with live rounds.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the vehicle, an Isuzu double cab bakkie, was hijacked in KwaMashu on Saturday.
“The Durban Metro Police Service drug team received information that the vehicle was parked at 9 Keerath Road in Isipingo area.”
“Our team acted swiftly on the information. Upon arrival the members noticed the rear of an Isuzu double cab parked on the side of the house which matched the description of the electricity department Isuzu vehicle,” he said.
Zungu said the driveway gate of the property was unlocked.
“This allowed members to penetrate the property tactically. At this time, Isipingo South African Police Service crime prevention unit arrived on the scene. Our drugs unit team verified the Isuzu as the NDM18828 which came up positive for the hijacking in KwaMashu,” he said.
The officers then noticed a white Nissan NP200 with no rear registration plate, the ignition locks broken and the interior stripped.
“Members checked the white Nissan NP200 and found it to be positive. It was stolen at Mariannhill,” he said.
Before police could search the property a man escaped from the house.
“The suspect escaped through the back door jumping over the boundary wall and disappeared into the bushes without a trace. Isipingo SAPS crime prevention then entered the house to check for further suspects and found a rifle with live rounds in the bedroom, unattended. The rifle was seized and booked in for inquiry,” said Zungu.
TimesLIVE
MORE
WATCH | Stolen Rolls-Royce pursued through downtown LA
Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos