South Africa

Load-shedding moves to stage 2, from stage 1 daytime cuts

29 August 2023 - 06:51 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding is in force.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Eskom said on Tuesday the loss of three generation units overnight means load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.

This is in effect from 5am until 4pm.

The enforced power cuts have been at stage 1 until 4pm, when stage 3 load-shedding kicked in for the evening cycle.

Eskom said it would provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

