Eskom said on Tuesday the loss of three generation units overnight means load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.
This is in effect from 5am until 4pm.
The enforced power cuts have been at stage 1 until 4pm, when stage 3 load-shedding kicked in for the evening cycle.
Eskom said it would provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding moves to stage 2, from stage 1 daytime cuts
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015
Eskom said on Tuesday the loss of three generation units overnight means load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.
This is in effect from 5am until 4pm.
The enforced power cuts have been at stage 1 until 4pm, when stage 3 load-shedding kicked in for the evening cycle.
Eskom said it would provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Load-shedding suspended for three hours
Battle over BEE billions taken to court
City Power secures 92MW from independent power producers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos