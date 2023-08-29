South Africa

One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN

29 August 2023 - 09:50
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
One person was killed and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban on Monday night.
One person was killed and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban on Monday night.
Image: Supplied

One person was killed and a second injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said a witness contacted them at about 8.30pm requesting assistance on Monday. 

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the frantic caller reported the driver of a silver BMW was fired on by the occupants of another silver BMW. 

Balram said the critically injured driver then crashed into a light pole. 

He said officers and medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered first responders in attendance. 

“The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be fatally injured while his passenger was being treated for gunshot wounds to his neck leg by medics from a private ambulance service. Several high-calibre spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.”

Balram said the motive for the shooting has not been established. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks nab KZN woman after hitman spills on cop killing

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of police Capt Thomas Ntombela, attached to the eThekwini metro VIP ...
News
18 hours ago

Judge’s 86-year-old dad goes to court to prove he is alive to home affairs after scam

What was originally thought to be an administrative error looks like the work of fraudsters.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN South Africa
  2. Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows World
  3. ‘Use force proportional to threat, don't die with the resources we've given ... South Africa
  4. White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says after Florida ... World
  5. Probe launched after Soweto boy, 10, drowns at Joburg water site South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote