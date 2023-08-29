South Africa

'Surgical marathon' aids patients with hernias, scoliosis and more

29 August 2023
More than 300 surgeries are scheduled for Tuesday at 23 public health facilities in Gauteng.
Image: 123RF

More than 300 surgeries are scheduled for Tuesday at 23 public health facilities in Gauteng.

This is the second round of a catch-up project dubbed a “surgical marathon” by the Gauteng health department, the first being on Mandela Day when government and private medical practitioners partnered to perform 728 procedures. 

“The surgical marathon is not only about reducing the backlog faced by the health facilities across the province but also about building capacity and skills transfer among health practitioners,” the department said.

Tuesday's surgical procedures include arthroplasty, inguinal hernia repair, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, replacement of obturator post-hemi maxillectomy, varicocelectomy, bartholin cystectomy, umbilical incisional hernia repair and procedures for scoliosis.

Between July 19 to August 25, the department said 10,955 surgeries have been successfully performed at its facilities.

TimesLIVE

