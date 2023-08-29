South Africa

Vigilante attacks after chief is killed trouble police's investigation

29 August 2023 - 12:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
One of the vehicles that were targeted in acts of vigilantism.
One of the vehicles that were targeted in acts of vigilantism.
Image: SAPS

The death of a chief in the North West has led to a spate of arson attacks, prompting a call from police to help them solve the case instead of committing more criminality.

Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba, 65, of Matshepe village, outside Mahikeng in the policing precinct of Lomanyaneng, was robbed and killed, allegedly by two men who entered his house through an unlocked front door at about 4.30am on Saturday.

The community subsequently set alight houses belonging to a villager suspected of involvement in the chief's death, while two vehicles were torched and a third damaged. A local road between Mahikeng and Itsoseng was barricaded, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Mahikeng public order police (POP) officers were deployed and have arrested 39 people for public damage. The Matshepe community protested at the Lomanyaneng police station to demand their release, but dispersed without further violence. The suspects, aged between 22 and 55, are expected to appear before the Molopo magistrate's court soon.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incidents, which he said are a clear sign of disrespect for the rule of law and cannot be tolerated.

He urged the community to work together with the police to ensure justice rather than taking the law into their own hands, which is unlawful and unacceptable.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations can contact the investigating officer, Det W/O Samuel Matiti, on 082-‪374-0498 or call the police Crime Stop number on ‪08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Limpopo traffic cop nabbed over TUT student’s murder denied bail

A Limpopo traffic officer accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body under a bridge will remain behind bars after being denied bail.
News
5 hours ago

Taxi driver who murdered his lover and attempted suicide gets life in jail

A Limpopo taxi driver who murdered his ex-fiancee in a Polokwane shopping mall parking lot is to serve a life sentence, the National Prosecuting ...
News
20 hours ago

Sister seeks exhumation of her businessman brother’s remains

The sister of the late Limpopo business tycoon Theophilus Mphosi has filed an urgent application for the exhumation of his remains, as she suspects ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Nandipha Magudumana tells court she left SA under ‘pressure, threats’ ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Russians bury themselves alive to ‘reduce stress’ World
  3. IN PICS | Slain cop's wife poses as she appears in court for alleged hit on ... South Africa
  4. Another year's delay in 'state capture' Estina trial South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa: Death came rapidly from close contact wound to chest South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Kenny Kunene gifts champagne, cognac & soft drinks during women's month event ...