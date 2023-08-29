The death of a chief in the North West has led to a spate of arson attacks, prompting a call from police to help them solve the case instead of committing more criminality.
Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba, 65, of Matshepe village, outside Mahikeng in the policing precinct of Lomanyaneng, was robbed and killed, allegedly by two men who entered his house through an unlocked front door at about 4.30am on Saturday.
The community subsequently set alight houses belonging to a villager suspected of involvement in the chief's death, while two vehicles were torched and a third damaged. A local road between Mahikeng and Itsoseng was barricaded, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
Mahikeng public order police (POP) officers were deployed and have arrested 39 people for public damage. The Matshepe community protested at the Lomanyaneng police station to demand their release, but dispersed without further violence. The suspects, aged between 22 and 55, are expected to appear before the Molopo magistrate's court soon.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incidents, which he said are a clear sign of disrespect for the rule of law and cannot be tolerated.
He urged the community to work together with the police to ensure justice rather than taking the law into their own hands, which is unlawful and unacceptable.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations can contact the investigating officer, Det W/O Samuel Matiti, on 082-374-0498 or call the police Crime Stop number on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Vigilante attacks after chief is killed trouble police's investigation
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
