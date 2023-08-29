South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha Magudumana applies for bail

29 August 2023 - 11:46 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester escape case, is applying for bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April. Bester is a convicted murderer and rapist who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

