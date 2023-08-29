Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester escape case, is applying for bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April. Bester is a convicted murderer and rapist who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.
WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha Magudumana applies for bail
Courtesy: SABC News
Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester escape case, is applying for bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April. Bester is a convicted murderer and rapist who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.
READ MORE
Nandipha Magudumana to apply for bail
Bester wearing Louis Vuitton in court 'undermines criminal justice system', says commissioner Thobakgale
'Maybe he can go and ask in Tanzania': Masemola rubbishes Thabo Bester's claims of stolen items worth millions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos