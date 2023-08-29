South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

29 August 2023 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Five men are accused of murdering the soccer star in Vosloorus in 2014.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Meyiwa murder trial: Mthobisi Mncube told police his girlfriend 'doesn't know anything,' after gun was found

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will on Tuesday lead evidence on Meyiwa's autopsy after kicking off the week with testimony from a ...
News
20 hours ago

Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial

As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday, the focus remains on accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube, after the state called his former landlord ...
News
1 day ago

Gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa's murder was almost destroyed in 2017

A gun allegedly linked to the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa almost got destroyed in 2017.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha Magudumana applies for bail South Africa
  2. Eswatini fugitive to be deported after appearing in Durban court South Africa
  3. Weather service confirms damaging landspout travelled 4.3km when cold front ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more black women get cervical cancer than any other ... South Africa
  5. 3M agrees to pay $6bn to settle lawsuits over US military earplugs World

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Kenny Kunene gifts champagne, cognac & soft drinks during women's month event ...