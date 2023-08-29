Courtesy: SABC News
A new witness is expected to take the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Five men are accused of murdering the soccer star in Vosloorus in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
