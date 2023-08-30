South Africa

Judgment reserved in Zuma's 'private prosecution' application for leave to appeal ruling

30 August 2023 - 17:03
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma is appealing a ruling that set aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma is appealing a ruling that set aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal.

Zuma is appealing the ruling that set aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

In a matter the court delivered its judgement on in July, Zuma had sought to privately prosecute Ramaphosa as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act. 

TimesLIVE reported at the time that in that separate prosecution, he alleged Downer gave Maughan access to a document about his health status that was later disclosed in open court. Last month, that prosecution was set aside by the Pietermaritzburg high court. 

The accessory charge against Ramaphosa was because when Zuma’s lawyers wrote to the president asking him to investigate the conduct of NPA officials regarding the alleged leak, the president failed to act.

ConCourt refuses Zuma’s urgent appeal of high court interdict halting Ramaphosa’s private prosecution

The Constitutional Court has, in a three-line order, refused a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against the high court interim interdict ...
News
2 weeks ago

The court found the nolle prosequi certificates, upon which the prosecution was based, were vague and one of them, originally issued in respect of Downer, was out of time to have any application to Ramaphosa. They were “unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional and fall to be set aside”, said the judgment at the time. 

The judges found Zuma's allegation would not lead to a conviction because they were grounded on conduct that did not constitute a criminal offence. “The president's response to Zuma's request [that he investigate Downer's conduct] was perfectly lawful,” said the court.

Zuma's denial that he was not bringing the prosecution for an ulterior purpose was “so far-fetched that this court may not reasonably rely thereon”.

Zuma's legal team argued on Wednesday during the virtual court proceedings before judges Mahomed Ismail, Selby Baqwa and Lebogang Modiba that their purpose was to persuade the court that another court, a higher one, would have reasonably arrived at a different conclusion on the various matters outlined in the application for leave to appeal. 

"There are literally countless grounds of appeal which are set out in the application for leave to appeal," said Zuma's lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA's probing questions on Zuma release may pave way for court action

The government is yet to answer a list of questions on the release of former president Jacob Zuma after the DA wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa says it’s 'mischievous' to say new ANC rules will protect him

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has denied and labelled as “mischievous” reports that his party has crafted new rules for the nomination of candidates ...
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma was not aware he would be granted remission of sentence: commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale

Former president Jacob Zuma was as surprised as opposition political parties when he was granted a remission of sentence last week.
News
2 weeks ago

Zuma vs Downer case pulled from court roll at eleventh hour

Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati will instead conduct a ‘virtual case management meeting’ with all the parties.
News
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA | This latest twist in the Zuma saga will only fuel resentment

Jacob Zuma’s release is an indication that the rule of law is in remission in this country
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa says it’s 'mischievous' to say new ANC rules will protect him Politics
  2. ConCourt refuses Zuma’s urgent appeal of high court interdict halting ... South Africa
  3. Like a dog with a bone, Zuma continues fight with Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan News

Latest

  1. Parliament and government argue independent candidates’ court challenge is ... News
  2. Spice shop robber gets 25 years behind bars after fatal police shooting South Africa
  3. 'We are not stupid!' Fuming MPs slam SARB's Kganyago over Phala Phala findings News
  4. 'Section 194 designed to deny me access to office benefits,' says Busisiwe ... South Africa
  5. Judgment reserved in Zuma's 'private prosecution' application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...