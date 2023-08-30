South Africa

Mandela’s farmhouse stripped bare

Vandals have removed windows, doors, copper pipes and roof tiles

30 August 2023 - 11:34 By Lulamile Feni

While the late Nelson Mandela’s homesteads in Qunu and Mvezo are well maintained, his farmhouse near Mthatha Airport has been stripped of windows, doors, copper pipes and roof tiles...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. TIMELINE | Dr Nandipha and Bester’s relationship and escape, according to ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Magudumana’s bail application continues South Africa
  3. Canadian man charged for selling 'self-harm' packages to suicidal people World
  4. Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’ South Africa
  5. Mandela’s farmhouse stripped bare South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023