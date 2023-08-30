Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in April after going on the run. They were found with several passports under different names. The couple were brought back to South Africa in a chartered flight that cost R1.4m.
In her application, Magudumana said she did not “voluntarily” leave the country with Bester but did so under pressure from him.
Her legal team in May opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started, saying it was “due to unforeseen reasons”.
The state denied Magudumana’s claim she was taken out of the country against her will.
The state pointed out there was a likelihood that Magudumana, if released on bail, would attempt to evade her trial as there are criminal cases that have since been registered against her.
Previously, when Magudumana reunited with Bester for the first time since their arrest they shared a “tender” moment. The love birds were seen holding hands and looked happy to see each other and catch up before proceedings got under way.
POLL | Do you buy Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘sob story’?
Image: Screenshot
Nandipha Magudumana’s “sob story” of how convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester kidnapped and took her out of South Africa has left many puzzled.
A teary Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court this week for her bail application.
She is behind bars for allegedly helping her boyfriend Bester escape the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in April after going on the run. They were found with several passports under different names. The couple were brought back to South Africa in a chartered flight that cost R1.4m.
In her application, Magudumana said she did not “voluntarily” leave the country with Bester but did so under pressure from him.
Her legal team in May opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started, saying it was “due to unforeseen reasons”.
The state denied Magudumana’s claim she was taken out of the country against her will.
The state pointed out there was a likelihood that Magudumana, if released on bail, would attempt to evade her trial as there are criminal cases that have since been registered against her.
Previously, when Magudumana reunited with Bester for the first time since their arrest they shared a “tender” moment. The love birds were seen holding hands and looked happy to see each other and catch up before proceedings got under way.
MORE:
WATCH | Magudumana’s bail application continues
WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana applies for bail
LISTEN | Nandipha Magudumana tells court she left SA under ‘pressure, threats’ from Thabo Bester
State denies claim Magudumana left SA under ‘threats’ from Thabo Bester
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos