POLL | Do you buy Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘sob story’?

30 August 2023 - 15:35 By TIMESLIVE
Nandipha Magudumana cried when her lawyer read out her bail application affidavit in the Mangaung magistrate's court on August 30 2023.
Nandipha Magudumana’s “sob story” of how convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester kidnapped and took her out of South Africa has left many puzzled.

A teary Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court this week for her bail application.

She is behind bars for allegedly helping her boyfriend Bester escape the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in April after going on the run. They were found with several passports under different names. The couple were brought back to South Africa in a chartered flight that cost R1.4m.

In her application, Magudumana said she did not “voluntarily” leave the country with Bester but did so under pressure from him.

Her legal team in May opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started, saying it was “due to unforeseen reasons”.

The state denied Magudumana’s claim she was taken out of the country against her will.

The state pointed out there was a likelihood that Magudumana, if released on bail, would attempt to evade her trial as there are criminal cases that have since been registered against her.

Previously, when Magudumana reunited with Bester for the first time since their arrest they shared a “tender” moment. The love birds were seen holding hands and looked happy to see each other and catch up before proceedings got under way.

