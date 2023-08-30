Spice shop robber gets 25 years behind bars after fatal police shooting

A man involved in a robbery in which staff were used as human shields where a police sergeant shot dead and his colleague wounded has escaped a mandatory life sentence by convincing the court he did not pull the trigger.
Luyanda Fuzile, 38, was convicted and sentenced to an effective 25 years at the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday. He and four co-accused faced charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Table View officer Sgt Nametso Ignatius Molema was killed and his colleague Sgt Malibongwe Mnani was injured after police surrounded a spice shop being robbed by the gang in November 2021 at Killarney Gardens in Table View.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalla said the 25-year sentence followed a plea and sentencing agreement between Fuzile with the state in which he confessed his role in the crimes.
He and accomplices met in October 2021 to plan the robbery at GR Spices. A month later they met to discuss obtaining firearms and carrying out the robbery the next day.
They entered the shop pretending to be job seekers. “When the owner Christopher Green and employee Rozande Scheffer told them there was no work ... they took out firearms.”
They took a firearm and R1,000, then found R80,000 in a bag, but police and security had already arrived outside.
“As police demanded they surrender, they started shooting at the police and security guards while using Green and Scheffer as human shields. The police and security guards could not shoot back. Fuzile and two of his accomplices managed to flee while another co-accused who remained behind shot and killed Sergeant Molema and wounded Malibongwe Mnani,” said Ntabazalla.
Fuzile was later arrested in Dunoon with R987 in his possession.
“In his plea and sentencing agreement, he accepted criminal liability but informed the court that he did not fire the shot that killed Molema,” said Ntabazalla.
Senior state advocate Aradhana Heeramun argued the robbery and murder were planned and premeditated. Fuzile was convicted on a charge of murder committed by a group of people in furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy, qualifying for life imprisonment unless the court found substantial and compelling circumstances justifying otherwise.
All parties agreed there were mitigating factors, including the time Fuzile spent in jail since his arrest on November 26 2021 and his willingness to take responsibility for his role in the commission of the crimes.
Fuzile was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for kidnapping, 25 years for murder, five years for attempted murder, 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.
All sentences will run concurrently.
TimesLIVE
