Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana is back at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for her bail application on Wednesday.
Magudumana is one of 12 people accused of helping Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May 2022.
LISTEN | I was forced and threatened by Bester, says ‘defenceless and helpless’ Magudumana
WATCH LIVE | Magudumana’s bail application continues
Courtesy: SABC News
LISTEN | I was forced and threatened by Bester, says ‘defenceless and helpless’ Magudumana
TimesLIVE
