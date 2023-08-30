South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Magudumana’s bail application continues

30 August 2023 - 12:15 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana is back at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for her bail application on Wednesday.

Magudumana is one of 12 people accused of helping Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May 2022.

LISTEN | I was forced and threatened by Bester, says ‘defenceless and helpless’ Magudumana

TimesLIVE

