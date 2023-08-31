South Africa

Load-shedding worsens to stage 4, all day for now

31 August 2023 - 06:40 By TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding is in force.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Load-shedding will remain at stage 4 during the day on Thursday, instead of moving to stage 2 as announced earlier, says Eskom.

“This is due to the loss of three generation units last night, and the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” according to the power utility.

Electricity provision has been tighter this week, with the enforced outages moving from stage one to two in off-peak periods and now to four. 

Stage 4 load-shedding returned on Tuesday evening, from the recent stage three, as Eskom experienced more breakdowns in generating capacity.

