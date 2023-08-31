One person was killed on Thursday and a 3km radius precautionary blast zone cordoned off after a head-on collision between a car and a liquid petroleum gas tanker transporting 10,000 litres of LPG north of Cape Town.
The collision happened on the R27 outside Mamre.
“A severe risk incident was declared and the road was closed. The scene was cordoned off with a 3km radius to mitigate a potential blast zone of the incident site,” said Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith.
The driver of the car was declared dead by paramedics on the scene. Fire and rescue crews worked in the potential blast zone to check the integrity of the hull of the overturned tanker. No gas leak was detected.
The road will remain closed until the LPG is transferred to another tanker and the truck recovered.
Precautionary 'blast zone' cordoned off after car and LPG tanker collide in Cape Town
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
