Those bloomin’ hijackers better have green fingers for stolen dahlia seedlings

Hijackers, who targeted a courier truck more than a week ago, had better have green fingers or more than R42,000 worth of dahlia tubers and seed packets will go to waste.

The Flower Cartel’s shipment of 271 items was among the goods that were stolen when a The Courier Guy’s line haul truck was hijacked en route from Gqeberha to Durban via East London, Mthatha and Kokstad on August 24.

Fourteen customers were awaiting the their dahlia tubers and seeds ordered from the Western Cape garden supplies and seeds retailer.

“The truck was recovered, but all parcels were looted. All our dahlia tubers that we sent out to customers were looted. The parcels contained mostly tubers, but some also contained seed packets,” said The Flower Cartel’s Francois du Toit.

Dahlias are best planted in SA from mid-September.

Du Toit doubted the hijackers were part of a syndicate targeting tubers.

“I think it’s just a case of desperation and not knowing what was in the parcels, they just took everything,” said Du Toit.