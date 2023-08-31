South Africa

Those bloomin’ hijackers better have green fingers for stolen dahlia seedlings

31 August 2023 - 17:33
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Flower Cartel temporarily marked all its dahlia tubers as OUT OF STOCK on the website until they had time to resend all the orders that were looted when a truck was hijacked more than a week ago.
The Flower Cartel temporarily marked all its dahlia tubers as OUT OF STOCK on the website until they had time to resend all the orders that were looted when a truck was hijacked more than a week ago.
Image: via The Flower Cartel

IN NUMBERS

R42,615 - the value of the stolen tubers and seeds.

271 - the number of items in the parcels.

Hijackers, who targeted a courier truck more than a week ago, had better have green fingers or more than R42,000 worth of dahlia tubers and seed packets will go to waste.

The Flower Cartel’s shipment of 271 items was among the goods that were stolen when a The Courier Guy’s line haul truck was hijacked en route from Gqeberha to Durban via East London, Mthatha and Kokstad on August 24.

Fourteen customers were awaiting the their dahlia tubers and seeds ordered from the Western Cape garden supplies and seeds retailer.

“The truck was recovered, but all parcels were looted. All our dahlia tubers that we sent out to customers were looted. The parcels contained mostly tubers, but some also contained seed packets,” said The Flower Cartel’s Francois du Toit.

Dahlias are best planted in SA from mid-September. 

Du Toit doubted the hijackers were part of a syndicate targeting tubers.

“I think it’s just a case of desperation and not knowing what was in the parcels, they just took everything,” said Du Toit.

*SHOP ANNOUNCEMENT* We are temporarily going to mark all our dahlia tubers as OUT OF STOCK on the website until we have...

Posted by The Flower Cartel on Monday, August 28, 2023

The Flower Cartel reached out to affected customers, who opted for replacements.

“As they are all plant and flower lovers, they naturally would rather have their dahlia tubers than a refund or credit. So we are doing our best to replace all their original orders. Luckily gardeners are generous and our customers are very understanding, which does help,” said Du Toit.

The Courier Guy declined to comment.

TimesLIVE

Five suspected CIT robbers nabbed ‘en route’ to another robbery in Soweto

Gauteng police have arrested five men suspected to be behind cash-in-transit robberies and robbing courier vehicles while apparently on their way to ...
News
3 months ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Hidden car extras, load-shedding friendly insurance, hijacked deliveries

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Where to now for residents of fire-ravaged Marshalltown building? South Africa
  2. How the burnt Marshalltown building allegedly got hijacked from an NGO News
  3. Those bloomin’ hijackers better have green fingers for stolen dahlia seedlings South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa halts state address to visit site of Joburg CBD deadly fire South Africa
  5. Precautionary 'blast zone' cordoned off after car and LPG tanker collide in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings