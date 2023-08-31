Video footage shows firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg CBD building. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday.
It is one of many dilapidated buildings in the area used to create informal shelters for homeless people. This is believed to be one of the reasons why there are more than 70 confirmed deaths.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
WATCH | Firefighters battle burning building in JHB CBD
Image: Screengrab
TimesLIVE
