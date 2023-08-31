South Africa

WATCH | Firefighters battle burning building in JHB CBD

31 August 2023 - 13:40 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg building on August 31 2023.
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg building on August 31 2023.
Image: Screengrab

Video footage shows firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg CBD building. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

It is one of many dilapidated buildings in the area used to create informal shelters for homeless people. This is believed to be one of the reasons why there are more than 70 confirmed deaths.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Multiple fatalities, including young child, as fire guts building in Joburg CBD

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
News
8 hours ago

Majority of people living in hijacked buildings are not South Africans, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says it is not the responsibility of the South African government to provide housing for illegal ...
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘They have the right people’ — reaction to Meyiwa murder trial as new ... South Africa
  2. Stage 4 load-shedding until Sunday as Eskom tries to build up capacity South Africa
  3. WATCH | Blaze at Durban warehouse, one worker treated for heat exhaustion South Africa
  4. WATCH | Firefighters battle burning building in JHB CBD South Africa
  5. Search on for missing KZN couple News

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings