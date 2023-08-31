South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joburg emergency services brief media on CBD fire

31 August 2023 - 16:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

City of Joburg emergency services are giving an update on the latest developments on the deadly fire in Johannesburg’s city centre.

The fire broke out in a building early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

The death toll has risen to 73 and is likely to increase as firefighters make their way through the building on a search and rescue mission. 

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.

 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘A great tragedy has befallen our country’: Ramaphosa on deadly Joburg fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Johannesburg fire that took the lives of at least 70 people on Thursday as a “tragic disaster”.
Politics
2 hours ago

Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts

The Bedfordview Community Policing Forum has appealed for food and water donations after a fire broke out in a building in the Johannesburg city ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Multiple fatalities, including young child, as fire guts building in Joburg CBD

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa halts state address to visit site of Joburg CBD deadly fire South Africa
  2. Precautionary 'blast zone' cordoned off after car and LPG tanker collide in ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was able to save my wife and baby from the fire’: survivor who paid R1,000 ... News
  4. Unfair to blame NGOs fighting against forced evictions for Joburg blaze: Seri South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Joburg emergency services brief media on CBD fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings