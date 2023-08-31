City of Joburg emergency services are giving an update on the latest developments on the deadly fire in Johannesburg’s city centre.
The fire broke out in a building early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
The death toll has risen to 73 and is likely to increase as firefighters make their way through the building on a search and rescue mission.
Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Joburg emergency services brief media on CBD fire
City of Joburg emergency services are giving an update on the latest developments on the deadly fire in Johannesburg’s city centre.
The fire broke out in a building early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
The death toll has risen to 73 and is likely to increase as firefighters make their way through the building on a search and rescue mission.
Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘A great tragedy has befallen our country’: Ramaphosa on deadly Joburg fire
Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts
WATCH | Multiple fatalities, including young child, as fire guts building in Joburg CBD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos