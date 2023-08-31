The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The court heard on Wednesday the gun that killed Meyiwa on October 2 2014 is the same one found in Mthobisi Prince Mncube's possession — one of the men on trial for the celebrated goalkeeper's murder.
The gun was found when he was arrested for a separate matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015 — a year after Meyiwa's killing. This evidence was given by police ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena.
“The bullet recovered from the crime scene was fired from this firearm [Mncube's gun],” Mangena said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
