South Africa

Buthelezi still not out of hospital, daughter says burn wound to blame

01 September 2023 - 16:11
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turned 95 on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Alleged negligence by hospital staff is the reason for IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi not being discharged this week.

This was revealed by his daughter, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, on Thursday. She said her father was accidentally burnt on the arm by a hot water bottle and his wound was still healing. 

“That's the wound that has been an issue and is being treated by the doctors. We know that if you’re diabetic, wounds could be an issue and they take long to heal,” said Phumzile. 

Last week the family said doctors were sufficiently satisfied with his health and expected him to be discharged this week. 

Phumzile said he will be discharged as soon as he has fully recovered from the burn wound.

Buthelezi, who turned 95 on Sunday, has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.

Quiet 95th birthday celebration for Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Whether he is in a hospital bed or at KwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family plan to have him all to themselves on his 95th birthday on ...
The Amazulu traditional prime minister had no big royal celebration for his milestone as he spent the day in the hospital.

“We were with him on Sunday and he was so happy. He waved his hand and even gave thanks to God for his speedy recovery,” she said. 

She said the family was heartbroken by social media posts stating her father had been kept on life support until the recent Brics summit wrapped up.

She said he would not live forever, but “at the moment, we still need him as a family. The party’s leadership, the royal family and the Zulu nation still need him.”

Family spokesperson Dr Ngqengelele Buthelezi did not want to comment. He said they were still waiting for an update on Buthelezi's health and when he would be discharged.

TimesLIVE

