South Africa

DNA testing required to identify Joburg CBD fire victims

01 September 2023 - 13:22
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Only family members of those who died in the Joburg CBD fire will be allowed to identify their loved ones.
Only family members of those who died in the Joburg CBD fire will be allowed to identify their loved ones.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Gauteng health department has revealed 62 victims of the deadly Johannesburg CBD fire that broke out on Thursday were burnt beyond recognition and only 12 are identifiable.

This was revealed by the department at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) where families descended on Friday to identify their loved ones.

The government on Thursday urged families of the deceased to make their way to the Diepkloof FPS mortuary in Soweto from Friday for the identification of bodies.

The mortuary will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Marshalltown building, on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets, was gutted in the early hours on Thursday, claiming the lives of 40 males, 24 females and 12 children.

Joburg CBD fire tragedy: Families forced to wait as mortuary logistics delay identification

Only a few bodies have been moved to the Diepkloof forensic pathology services mortuary, while the remaining bodies are waiting to be transported ...
News
3 hours ago

It was initially reported 10 bodies were unidentifiable and burnt beyond recognition. This figure was revised at a briefing by the department on Friday.

Acting CEO for Gauteng forensic pathology services Thembalethu Mpahlaza said: “We can confirm we managed to admit 74 bodies and they will be subjected to the Lodox System, which is an X-ray imaging device.

“We have to ascertain if there were gunshot wounds before they were burnt,” he said.

Mpahlaza said the DNA process started on Thursday evening but was delayed due to load-shedding. Once the process started, the forensic team realised “only 12 bodies can be viewed”.

“The remaining 62 bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, hence it will take a while to finalise the process of harvesting DNA samples,” he said.

Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts

The Bedfordview Community Policing Forum has appealed for food and water donations after a fire broke out in a building in the Johannesburg city ...
News
1 day ago

Mpahlaza confirmed 13 unidentifiable bodies were in Soweto and the rest were at the Hillbrow mortuary and set to be transferred to Diepkloof.

The department confirmed police would carry out the DNA testing.

Home affairs would be on-site to assist families unable to produce the necessary documents.

Counsellors and faith-based leaders will be on hand to provide support for the affected families.

Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba confirmed only family members will be allowed to identify their loved ones.

The Gauteng Health Department has provided a hotline number to assist family members who want to find their loved ones who are either hospitalised or deceased. Toll-free number: 0800 203 886 Direct line: 011 355 3048 /011 241 5707.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Identification starts for 74 people who died in Joburg fire — here’s where to look

The government has urged families of the deceased to make their way to Diepkloof forensic pathology service mortuary in Soweto from Friday for the ...
News
5 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
News
8 hours ago

‘A great tragedy has befallen our country’: Ramaphosa on deadly Joburg fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Johannesburg fire that took the lives of at least 70 people on Thursday as a “tragic disaster”.
Politics
23 hours ago

National disaster management ready to assist Joburg after deadly fire, says Presidency minister

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the national government is ready to assist the City of Johannesburg after a deadly fire that ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture News
  2. UKZN to act against GBV with new co-ordinator and investigative unit South Africa
  3. Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly Joburg CBD fire South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. Some Joburg CBD fire survivors sleeping in street to protect belongings from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...