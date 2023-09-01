The National Prosecuting Authority announced on Friday it has suspended the 2024 intake for its internship initiative, the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme (APP), due to government budget constraints.
The programme entails in-service training which assists law graduates in gaining practical prosecutorial experience. The programme runs for 12 months after which competent candidates are appointed at entry-level prosecutorial positions within the NPA.
“We apologise to all applicants. This is indeed a very disappointing development that is beyond our control. We will continue to explore all possibilities so that the programme can be resuscitated as soon as possible,” the NPA said.
In January 2022, 250 aspirant prosecutors were appointed at its 33 training centres and 55 were appointed in March the same year, the NPA said in its annual report for 2022/23.
It said 298 aspirant prosecutors were permanently appointed at the end of the 2022 financial year and only five failed to successfully complete the programme.
There are 344 recruits in the 2023/24 intake, of which 88% are youth in line with the programme’s objective to promote youth employment.
NPA suspends its Aspirant Prosecutor Programme for 2024
