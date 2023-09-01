The City of Ekurhuleni is replacing some traffic lights with stop signs.
The lights are mainly damaged through avoidable human actions such as vehicle accidents, theft and vandalism and replacements costs are high.
There are 1,350 traffic lights in Ekurhuleni, of which 1,127 are maintained by the city and the remainder by the Gauteng provincial government.
The metro said it spent about R120m fixing and replacing traffic lights in the financial year that ended June 2022.
“The city has decided in some incidents, damaged traffic lights will be replaced with stop signs because of limited funds.
“Though the installation of stop signs is a temporary measure, some intersections may have the signs permanently.”
Faulty or missing traffic lights can be reported by residents to the call centre on 086-054-3000.
TimesLIVE
Old school solution to theft and vandalism in Ekurhuleni
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken
