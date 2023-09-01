South Africa

Old school solution to theft and vandalism in Ekurhuleni

01 September 2023 - 12:56 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Ekurhuleni metro is replacing some of its traffic lights with stop signs because of theft, vandalism and preventable accidents. Stock photo.
The Ekurhuleni metro is replacing some of its traffic lights with stop signs because of theft, vandalism and preventable accidents. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken

The City of Ekurhuleni is replacing some traffic lights with stop signs.

The lights are mainly damaged through avoidable human actions such as vehicle accidents, theft and vandalism and replacements costs are high.

There are 1,350 traffic lights in Ekurhuleni, of which 1,127 are maintained by the city and the remainder by the Gauteng provincial government.

The metro said it spent about R120m fixing and replacing traffic lights in the financial year that ended June 2022.

“The city has decided in some incidents, damaged traffic lights will be replaced with stop signs because of limited funds.

“Though the installation of stop signs is a temporary measure, some intersections may have the signs permanently.”

Faulty or missing traffic lights can be reported by residents to the call centre on 086-054-3000.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Can't renew your licence due to a traffic fine? Here's good news

Outa urged motorists to check regularly whether they have enforcement orders on the AARTO website.
Motoring
1 week ago

Suspected stolen mountain bikes, essential infrastructure seized from Cape Town 'scrap metal dealer'

A cable theft tip-off in the dead of night led authorities to a house packed with allegedly stolen items of essential infrastructure and an ...
News
1 week ago

Prolonged power outages pushing businesses out of Germiston

Prolonged power outages are wreaking havoc in the Germiston area in the Ekurhuleni metro, causing despair for residents and business owners who ...
News
1 week ago

City Power employee arrested for cable theft

A City Power employee is among three suspects arrested this week for cable theft and vandalism.
News
3 weeks ago

Only in South Africa: traffic lights up for ‘adoption’

How provincial initiatives are taking the rage out of load-shedding and congestion
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture News
  2. UKZN to act against GBV with new co-ordinator and investigative unit South Africa
  3. Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly Joburg CBD fire South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. Some Joburg CBD fire survivors sleeping in street to protect belongings from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...