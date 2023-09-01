South Africa

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe disputes expert reports on his ability to follow trial proceedings

01 September 2023 - 16:51
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe maintains he is fit to stand trial. File photo.
Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe maintains he is fit to stand trial. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The man accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building has disputed expert opinions that he was not aware of his actions when he allegedly committed the crime.

Zandile Christmas Mafe faces a slew of charges including terrorism and arson. Experts say Mafe will not be able to follow court proceedings or fully defend himself.

He has been in custody since January 2 2022 after a fire he allegedly started destroyed a large part of the historic parliamentary buildings.

On Friday, the high court in Cape Town postponed his case to November for an inquiry in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Section 77 of the act addresses the handling of an accused deemed unfit for trial due to mental illness or intellectual disability. If the person cannot be tried, the court does not acquit him or her. It has discretion — depending on the crime — to commit the person to an institution as an involuntary mental healthcare user.

Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation

Zandile Mafe who is accused of torching a historic parliamentary building has been transferred to an Eastern Cape psychiatric hospital for ...
News
5 months ago

Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla confirmed his client disputed two reports handed in to court regarding his fitness to stand trial. He said Mafe would take the stand when the inquiry starts.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the Hawks took Mafe to a district surgeon after his arrest. The surgeon, Zelda van Tonder, diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.  

The state then applied for him to be admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, but judge president John Hlophe declared the order unlawful.

“Though the issue of referring him for evaluation was off the table for a brief period, the defence brought it back and Mafe was referred for 30 days at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape,” said Ntabazalila.

“After completion of the evaluation, judge Nathan Erasmus told the court Mafe would be unable to follow court proceedings and make a proper defence as he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions. He did not disclose the whole report.

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe could be sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation

The man accused of setting fire to parliament could be admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the Eastern Cape for observation as he claims to have ...
News
6 months ago

“In one of the recent court sittings, Mafe told the court he burnt down parliament and would burn it again unless it is moved to Bloemfontein or Pretoria.

“He also made political statements that protests in the country happened because of his incarceration.”

Mafe's defence sought a postponement to engage a psychiatrist of their choice. The psychiatrist would consult Mafe, the panel of experts and produce a report that would help them decide whether to contest the findings of the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital panel.

“The state does not dispute the reports,” Ntabazalila said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ‘intentionally burning’ parliament

Judge Nathan Erasmus on Thursday read parts of a psychiatric report which found 'parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe was not fit to stand trial.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Outburst in court by alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe started shouting from the holding cells at the Cape Town high court as he was set to appear on ...
News
1 month ago

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe to be held in hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe has been remanded to the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town after appearing in ...
News
2 months ago

Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn

Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliament buildings in Cape Town should be finished by 2025, more than three years after a blaze destroyed large parts ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. NPA suspends its Aspirant Prosecutor Programme for 2024 South Africa
  2. 'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe disputes expert reports on his ability to ... South Africa
  3. 18 suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Makhado South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. Buthelezi still not out of hospital, daughter says burn wound to blame South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...