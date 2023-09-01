South Africa

UKZN to act against GBV with new co-ordinator and investigative unit

01 September 2023 - 14:44 By Mfundo Mkhize
The University of KwaZulu-Natal has announced new measures to counter gender-based violence. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has announced a raft of measures to counter gender-based violence (GBV).

The university’s corporate relations executive Normah Zondo said the plans included the introduction of a diversity module which would be piloted for all first-year students in the college of humanities, the appointment of a strategic co-ordinator for sexual and GBV and setting up a GBV investigations unit.

The institution had secured R2.5m in donor funding.

“In the face of this challenge, our sector has not been passive. Since the GBV policy framework launched in 2020 many systematic interventions have been implemented to counter GBV,” said Zondo.

The co-ordinator will focus on enforcing accountability measures, enhancing preventive systems and bolstering support and response mechanisms.

In addition to tracking and monitoring incidents, the co-ordinator will be responsible for handling confidential complaints received through hotlines and other reporting mechanisms.

Nzimande urges men and boys to become active and positive advocates for gender equality

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande says gender inequality is not a women's issue but a human rights issue that affects ...
News
2 days ago

The unit, located at the Howard College campus, will deploy GBV support officers on all campuses.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday revealed statistics on GBV at tertiary institutions.

At least 10% of reported rape cases involved women in higher education.

Nzimande added a woman is raped every three hours in South Africa and the country had gained a reputation of being the rape capital with at least 10,818 reported cases in the first quarter of 2022.

Zondo said the appointment was critical for shaping and implementing the university’s zero-tolerance policy on GBV.

The module had been conceptualised by a multidisciplinary team of academics and is aimed at empowering students to examine social issues and their roles.

“We believe this compulsory module for first-year [students] will help foster active participation in societal change.”

TimesLIVE

