South Africa

Umhlanga ratepayers and residents concerned over increase in crime and noise

01 September 2023 - 13:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Umhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association is concerned about retail outlets operating outside regulated hours. File photo.
The Umhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association is concerned about retail outlets operating outside regulated hours. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ratepayers and residents in Umhlanga, Durban, have raised concerns about retail outlets operating outside regulated hours, resulting in noise pollution, crime and contravention of the city’s by-laws.

This emerged during a meeting between the eThekwini municipality and the uMhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association (Urra) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday. 

The city said ratepayers also raised concerns about sewer spillages,  malfunctioning of the Ohlange pump station, and the construction of a public transport facility for buses and taxis around the Oceans Mall. 

Urra delegation head Terry MacLarty said the challenges affect tourism and impact the economy of the area. 

“We are aware that taxis are an important mode of transport for workers, but we request they must operate within the confines of the law,” she said.

In response to the challenges raised, the municipality said it was working with the taxi industry to finalise consultations on a new holding area for taxis and buses. The site has already been identified, said the city.

One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN

One person was killed and a second injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban.
News
3 days ago

It said the roadworks around Oceans Mall will be completed in October this year.

“Metro police has beefed up its personnel by 35 members in the area to maintain high visibility. They will be conducting joint operations with the police service

“To address water and sanitation challenges, the municipality has recently repaired the Ohlange pump station, which is being constantly monitored to ensure it operates smoothly.

“The municipality has also reprioritised the budget to ensure its water and sewer infrastructure is functional. For the Ohlange pump station the municipality has allocated R10m,” said the city.  

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda assured ratepayers they are working tirelessly to make eThekwini a preferred destination for investment and tourists.

Kaunda clarified the issue of electricity and water tariffs and reported to ratepayers that the council took a resolution last week to revise the electricity tariffs by 15.1% in line with the ruling by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. 

Regarding water he said the increase in tariffs was necessitated by the decision to build the new Umkhomazi Dam to improve supply in the city.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Don't waste millions on charm offensive when you can fix the city, ratepayers tell eThekwini mayor

The proposal to spend R9m for public service delivery engagements was voted for by 92 councillors but 80 are against it
Politics
16 hours ago

Mtolo defends eThekwini municipality R1.7m employee awards

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has defended a decision by eThekwini municipality to host a R1.7m awards ceremony to recognise “hardworking” employees.
Politics
1 week ago

eThekwini municipality looks at insourcing security, cleaning services

The eThekwini municipality is considering the feasibility of insourcing security and cleaning services.
Politics
2 weeks ago

eThekwini municipality holds meeting with fed-up residents over tariff hikes

Fed-up Westville residents have vowed to step up their fight with the eThekwini municipality over tariff hikes for municipal services.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture News
  2. UKZN to act against GBV with new co-ordinator and investigative unit South Africa
  3. Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly Joburg CBD fire South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. Some Joburg CBD fire survivors sleeping in street to protect belongings from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...