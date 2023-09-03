A Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer and a tow truck operator were killed when a truck “ploughed into a crash scene” on the N3 near Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said the pair and medics were attending to a scene where a truck had overturned when tragedy struck on Friday.
“On arrival together with RTI and other role players paramedics found that a truck had overturned coming to rest on its side. RTI police cordoned off the area and placed vehicles strategically to provide advanced warning of the accident scene.
“ALS paramedics staff were attending to the driver who had sustained minor injuries from the original accident. While attending to the driver a truck ploughed into the accident scene and into the personnel on the scene,” he said.
The RTI officer and tow truck driver were declared dead at the scene while an ALS paramedic was injured.
“Our medic was in a critical condition and rushed to hospital for the specialist care he required. Our medic underwent emergency surgery shortly thereafter,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed as truck 'ploughs into crash scene' in KZN
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
