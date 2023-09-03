South Africa

Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed as truck 'ploughs into crash scene' in KZN

03 September 2023 - 12:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two people were killed when a truck crashed into the accident scene they were attending to. Stock photo.
Two people were killed when a truck crashed into the accident scene they were attending to. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer and a tow truck operator were killed when a truck “ploughed into a crash scene” on the N3 near Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg. 

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said the pair and medics were attending to a scene where a truck had overturned when tragedy struck on Friday. 

“On arrival together with RTI and other role players paramedics found that a truck had overturned coming to rest on its side. RTI police cordoned off the area and placed vehicles strategically to provide advanced warning of the accident scene. 

“ALS paramedics staff were attending to the driver who had sustained minor injuries from the original accident. While attending to the driver a truck ploughed into the accident scene and into the personnel on the scene,” he said.

The RTI officer and tow truck driver were declared dead at the scene while an ALS paramedic was injured.

“Our medic was in a critical condition and rushed to hospital for the specialist care he required. Our medic underwent emergency surgery shortly thereafter,” said Jamieson. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sole survivor of Durban horror crash joins community to pay tribute to his brothers and friend

The 13-year brother of two boys killed in Friday’s horror crash on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, joined hundreds of mourners at a vigil to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school

Two children were killed when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck them on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed as truck 'ploughs into crash scene' in ... South Africa
  2. France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says World
  3. WATCH | North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill World
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Search and rescue operations continue in building gutted by fire ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis World

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...