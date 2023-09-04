Cleaning company found responsible for damages claim of late rugby hero's wife

Williams, who was with her sister, was about to pay at the till when she remembered she had forgotten an electric fly repellent. She dashed back down aisle four and was returning up aisle five when she slipped.
“Her feet shot out ahead of her and she landed on her left side. The plaintiff was in considerable discomfort and unable to get back on her feet immediately,” the court heard.
The customer services manager on duty — a woman in a red uniform affectionately known by shoppers as “the lady in red’ — was the first to come to Williams’ assistance. She helped her into a wheelchair and Williams was later taken to N1 City Hospital for medical attention.
Williams testified in court that the manager and other supermarket employees were concerned about the accident attracting adverse media publicity, “given her quasi-celebrity status”. They asked her not to go to the media and assured her Pick ‘n Pay would compensate her for her medical expenses.
“However, Pick ‘n Pay did not make good on those promises of compensation and the plaintiff was required to issue summons in May 2019 in which she claimed general damages for pain and suffering as well as medical expenses, past and future,” the court said.
Pick ‘n Pay responded by admitting it had a duty to ensure the shop was a safe environment for shoppers, but denied liability for the accident, claiming Williams had been negligent by not paying proper attention, failed to see the oil spill and stepped into it — failing to avoid injuring herself.
The supermarket argued that should the court not find Williams to blame for her fall, the blame be divided proportionally. Pick ‘n Pay further pleaded cleaning duties and functions at the shop were outsourced to a company trading as Bluedot, “who, it had been agreed, would be liable to anyone injured as a consequence of its failure to properly discharge its cleaning function”.
Pick ‘n Pay also issued a third party notice to Bluedot asking for a declaratory order that the company indemnify Pick ‘n Pay for damages awarded against it in favour of Williams.
Bluedot pleaded that the injuries Williams suffered could not be attributed to negligence by its employees, as they were not to blame for the spillage, nor were they responsible for taking measures to ensure the safety of shoppers.
Williams told the court that as she sat on the floor after her fall she noticed the sole of one of her sandals was covered in a reddish orange oily substance. While she did not know what it was, she had been in an aisle close to pasta sauces. When she was helped, staff helped her clean the substance off her shoe and therefore knew she had stepped in spillage.
The court found Williams was a good witness who answered questions “frankly and truthfully”. The customer services manager told the court she helped Williams clean an unidentified oily and sticky substance off her sandal.
“I am satisfied that the plaintiff has established she took proper care for her own safety on the morning. That she may have moved down aisle five at more than a leisurely dawdle did not occasion her fall. She did not slip or trip because of haste or inattention, but because she stepped in spillage of unknown origin. In the circumstances, I am unable to find the plaintiff was negligent in relation to her fall and the consequent injuries she sustained,” the court said.
Working on the evidence presented, the court was unable to make a finding on how long the spillage had been there before the incident.
“In my considered view, Pick ‘n Pay has not adduced sufficient evidence to rebut the prima facie case of negligence put up by the plaintiff. In the circumstances, the plaintiff’s fall was occasioned by the negligence of Pick ‘n Pay’s employees and she is entitled to be fully compensated by Pick ‘n Pay for damages as she may prove in the future,” the court said.
It also found Bluedot was liable to indemnify Pick ‘n Pay for their losses in the damages claim according to the terms of the cleaning service agreement.
Now that the liability has been ordered by the court, Williams is free to pursue her damages claim in a suit where the amount of the award will be decided.
Pick 'n Pay was ordered to pay Williams’ legal costs and Bluedot was ordered to pay her damages claim and their own legal costs.
Efforts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful.
TimesLIVE
Cleaning company found responsible for damages claim of late rugby hero's wife
Chester Williams' wife Maria wins compensation claim for 'slip and trip' accident in 2017
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
Maria Williams, wife of late rugby hero Chester Williams, has won a personal injury claim for injuries, pain and suffering after she slipped on an oil spill in a supermarket, fell badly and had to be taken to hospital in a wheelchair.
The Western Cape High Court on Friday found that while Pick ‘n Pay was 100% liable for damages suffered by Williams as they have a legal duty of care for their customers, they should be indemnified by their contracted outsiders, Bluedot cleaners, in terms of the signed “cleaning service agreement” between the two parties.
The case relates to a “slip and trip” injury Williams suffered on November 13 2017. She went shopping at Pick ‘n Pay in N1 City Mall in Goodwood where she was a regular customer on friendly terms with the staff who knew her well as in the past she had often been accompanied by her husband.
Pick n Pay ordered to clarify promos not offered at ‘QualiSave’ stores
Williams, who was with her sister, was about to pay at the till when she remembered she had forgotten an electric fly repellent. She dashed back down aisle four and was returning up aisle five when she slipped.
“Her feet shot out ahead of her and she landed on her left side. The plaintiff was in considerable discomfort and unable to get back on her feet immediately,” the court heard.
The customer services manager on duty — a woman in a red uniform affectionately known by shoppers as “the lady in red’ — was the first to come to Williams’ assistance. She helped her into a wheelchair and Williams was later taken to N1 City Hospital for medical attention.
Williams testified in court that the manager and other supermarket employees were concerned about the accident attracting adverse media publicity, “given her quasi-celebrity status”. They asked her not to go to the media and assured her Pick ‘n Pay would compensate her for her medical expenses.
“However, Pick ‘n Pay did not make good on those promises of compensation and the plaintiff was required to issue summons in May 2019 in which she claimed general damages for pain and suffering as well as medical expenses, past and future,” the court said.
Pick ‘n Pay responded by admitting it had a duty to ensure the shop was a safe environment for shoppers, but denied liability for the accident, claiming Williams had been negligent by not paying proper attention, failed to see the oil spill and stepped into it — failing to avoid injuring herself.
The supermarket argued that should the court not find Williams to blame for her fall, the blame be divided proportionally. Pick ‘n Pay further pleaded cleaning duties and functions at the shop were outsourced to a company trading as Bluedot, “who, it had been agreed, would be liable to anyone injured as a consequence of its failure to properly discharge its cleaning function”.
Pick ‘n Pay also issued a third party notice to Bluedot asking for a declaratory order that the company indemnify Pick ‘n Pay for damages awarded against it in favour of Williams.
Bluedot pleaded that the injuries Williams suffered could not be attributed to negligence by its employees, as they were not to blame for the spillage, nor were they responsible for taking measures to ensure the safety of shoppers.
Williams told the court that as she sat on the floor after her fall she noticed the sole of one of her sandals was covered in a reddish orange oily substance. While she did not know what it was, she had been in an aisle close to pasta sauces. When she was helped, staff helped her clean the substance off her shoe and therefore knew she had stepped in spillage.
The court found Williams was a good witness who answered questions “frankly and truthfully”. The customer services manager told the court she helped Williams clean an unidentified oily and sticky substance off her sandal.
“I am satisfied that the plaintiff has established she took proper care for her own safety on the morning. That she may have moved down aisle five at more than a leisurely dawdle did not occasion her fall. She did not slip or trip because of haste or inattention, but because she stepped in spillage of unknown origin. In the circumstances, I am unable to find the plaintiff was negligent in relation to her fall and the consequent injuries she sustained,” the court said.
Working on the evidence presented, the court was unable to make a finding on how long the spillage had been there before the incident.
“In my considered view, Pick ‘n Pay has not adduced sufficient evidence to rebut the prima facie case of negligence put up by the plaintiff. In the circumstances, the plaintiff’s fall was occasioned by the negligence of Pick ‘n Pay’s employees and she is entitled to be fully compensated by Pick ‘n Pay for damages as she may prove in the future,” the court said.
It also found Bluedot was liable to indemnify Pick ‘n Pay for their losses in the damages claim according to the terms of the cleaning service agreement.
Now that the liability has been ordered by the court, Williams is free to pursue her damages claim in a suit where the amount of the award will be decided.
Pick 'n Pay was ordered to pay Williams’ legal costs and Bluedot was ordered to pay her damages claim and their own legal costs.
Efforts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Pregnant schoolgirl awarded R7.8m damages claim after falling down manhole
Disability doesn't stand in the way of this determined car enthusiast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos