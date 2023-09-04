South Africa

Eskom announces stage 6 load-shedding ‘until further notice’

04 September 2023 - 19:13
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eskom has announced stage 6 power cuts.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until further notice.

Eskom said this was because of an increase in generation planned maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down for urgent repairs.”

Eskom said breakdowns are at 16,210MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894MW.

It said the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations was also contributing to the current capacity constraints.

TimesLIVE

