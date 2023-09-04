South Africa

Eskom says whistle-blowing is vehicle to root out corruption

04 September 2023 - 17:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eskom says whistle-blowing is central to Eskom's efforts to rid the organisation of fraud and corruption. File photo.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Eskom said it found claims that it has launched an investigation to expose whistle-blowers serious, concerning and malicious.

City Press reported that Eskom has launched a full-scale investigation to expose whistle-blowers who revealed damning information about a controversial R500m emergency security and guarding contract awarded to Fidelity Services Group.

“The organisation considers whistle-blowing an important aspect of uncovering acts of maleficence and a vehicle to root out corruption within its ranks. These allegations paint Eskom’s integrity in a bad light,” the power utility said.

It said more concerning was that the allegations had the potential to discourage employees from reporting irregularities, thereby reversing some of the gains in the fight against fraud and corruption. 

Eskom said it has various channels to report corruption and fraudulent activities, including the enlisted service of an independent whistle-blowing company Whistle Blowers (Pty) Ltd.

“These services enable employees, suppliers and members of the public who wish to report fraud or criminal activity to do so discreetly,anonymously. The identity of the anonymous whistle-blowers is not known, not even the official with whom the complaint is raised, protecting whistle-blowers.” 

Eskom said in cases where employees chose to reveal their identity when reporting suspicious activities, they are fully-protected by Eskom’s whistle-blowing policy. 

“Eskom reassures its employees and the country of its commitment to protecting whistle-blowers and providing support to those considering doing so. All the relevant policies and processes are reviewed regularly to uphold this commitment.”

