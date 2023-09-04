Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will return to work on Tuesday.
She posted on X (formerly Twitter) that on June 9 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a presidential minute recording his decision to suspend her “pending the finalisation of the proceedings/inquiry initiated by the committee of the National Assembly established in terms of section 194 of the constitution”.
Mkhwebane said the proceedings have been finalised.
“The period of suspension defined in the presidential minute issued in terms of section 194 (3) (a), read with section 101 (1) of the constitution, has expired.
“Therefore, and as a matter of courtesy and protocol, advocate Mkhwebane has advised President Ramaphosa that she will be reporting back to work tomorrow morning on Tuesday September 5 2023.”
Mkhwebane wants to return to work on Tuesday
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mkhwebane's non-renewable seven-year term of office expires in October.
Parliament's section 194 committee, tasked with inquiring into her fitness to hold office, adopted its report last month with most parties calling for her removal.
Last week, Mkhwebane said the impeachment process by parliament was designed to deny her “hard-earned benefits which cannot be taken away in terms of the law”.
She said the committee sought to punish her for holding “their leaders to account for Phala Phala, the CR17 campaign and commenting on the economic impact of the Reserve Bank on the poor”.
