South Africa

Mkhwebane wants to return to work on Tuesday

04 September 2023 - 21:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A parliamentary committee recommended that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed from office. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will return to work on Tuesday. 

She posted on X (formerly Twitter) that on June 9 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a presidential minute recording his decision to suspend her “pending the finalisation of the proceedings/inquiry initiated by the committee of the National Assembly established in terms of section 194 of the constitution”.  

Mkhwebane said the proceedings have been finalised. 

“The period of suspension defined in the presidential minute issued in terms of section 194 (3) (a), read with section 101 (1) of the constitution, has expired.  

“Therefore, and as a matter of courtesy and protocol, advocate Mkhwebane has advised President Ramaphosa that she will be reporting back to work tomorrow morning on Tuesday September 5 2023.” 

Mkhwebane's non-renewable seven-year term of office expires in October.

Parliament's section 194 committee, tasked with inquiring into her fitness to hold office, adopted its report last month with most parties calling for her removal. 

Last week, Mkhwebane said the impeachment process by parliament was designed to deny her “hard-earned benefits which cannot be taken away in terms of the law”.

She said the  committee sought to punish her for holding “their leaders to account for Phala Phala, the CR17 campaign and commenting on the economic impact of the Reserve Bank on the poor”. 

Mbalula issues three-line whip on Gcaleka vote

Only excuse for failing to vote would be if you were dead, secretary-general tells party caucus
News
1 day ago

D-Day: parliament to decide on Mkhwebane, Gcaleka on September 11

September 11 is the day the National Assembly will decide on whether to remove suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and on the ...
Politics
4 days ago

'Section 194 designed to deny me access to office benefits,' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Suspended public protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says that the impeachment process by parliament against her is designed to rip her off her ...
News
5 days ago
