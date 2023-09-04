The Hawks have been hot on the heels of fraudsters, with most of the suspects arrested in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year facing fraud charges.
More fraudsters arrested by Hawks than other criminals in first quarter
The Hawks presented stats on their successes in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year revealing most arrests were fraud-related
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
The Hawks have been hot on the heels of fraudsters, with most of the suspects arrested in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year facing fraud charges.
The Hawks presented their achievements and milestones in the first quarter on Monday when they announced that 611 arrests had been made.
During these arrests, the Hawks seized various items such as precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, cash, vehicles, firearms, explosives and electronic devices worth R6.1bn.
But most of these arrests, 203, were related to fraud and 48 were for money-laundering, while the Hawks continue to make arrests related to Covid-19 relief funds.
“As of the end of June 2023, 190 suspects were secured before the various courts. Of these, 64 accused persons were convicted in 49 cases,” said Hawks boss, Lieut-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
One of these is Bathandwa Matikinca, an administrative and learner support officer at the Coega Development Corporation in the Eastern Cape.
Matikinca used details of pupils who had already exited the training programme and replaced their banking details with his own on the payroll system.
Limpopo CIT kingpin unknown as 19 dead suspects have the answers
This would go to the external payroll service provider to process the pupils’ stipend, said Lebeya.
“The stipends were then paid into various bank accounts, which were held in the name of Matikinca. An intensive investigation discovered that the suspect also paid funds into his wife’s bank account... Investigations confirmed an actual prejudice of more than R6.6m to Coega Development Corporation,” he said.
Matikinca was arrested on May 26 2022 and convicted on March 1 2023. He was sentenced in May by the Gqeberha specialised commercial crime court to 10 years imprisonment for fraud and five years for money-laundering.
Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence
In another fraud case, Gillian Mary Wileman, 56, committed fraud when employed as a bookkeeper at Ideal Lighting in George, Western Cape.
Between January 2016 and December 2020, she diverted payments amounting to R7.6m to her personal bank account instead of creditors and suppliers.
Wileman was summoned to appear in court on November 25 2022, and in May this year, she was sentenced by the George regional court to 14 years imprisonment.
Six years have been suspended, and she will serve eight years of direct imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
