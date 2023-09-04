Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana is back at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for her bail application on Monday.
Magudumana's lawyer Frans Dlamini told the court last week that she is not a flight risk as alleged by the state, which has also tried to decorate charges to make it difficult for her to obtain bail.
Dlamini told the court that the nature of the evidence upon which the state relied upon in arguing against granting Magudumana bail was of a very poor nature and was unsubstantiated, notwithstanding the fact that it referenced too many people.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application continues
