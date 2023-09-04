South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application continues

04 September 2023 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana is back at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for her bail application on Monday.

Magudumana's lawyer Frans Dlamini told the court last week that she is not a flight risk as alleged by the state, which has also tried to decorate charges to make it difficult for her to obtain bail. 

Dlamini told the court that the nature of the evidence upon which the state relied upon in arguing against granting Magudumana bail was of a very poor nature and was unsubstantiated, notwithstanding the fact that it referenced too many people.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nandipha Magudumana 'not a flight risk': lawyer

Nandipha Magudumana is not a flight risk as alleged by the state, which also tried to decorate charges to make it difficult for her to obtain bail.
News
4 days ago

POLL | Do you buy Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘sob story’?

Nandipha Magudumana’s “sob story” of how convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester kidnapped and took her out of South Africa has left many puzzled.
News
4 days ago

TIMELINE | Dr Nandipha and Bester’s relationship and escape, according to prosecution during bail application

Dr Nandipha Magudumana broke down in tears on Wednesday when her lawyer read out her affidavit as part of her bail application in the Mangaung ...
News
5 days ago
