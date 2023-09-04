Courtesy of SABC
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence argues barrel of gun confirmed to have been used to kill Senzo Meyiwa might have been swapped
Expert confirms gun found on Mncube is the one presented in Meyiwa trial
‘They have the right people’ — reaction to Meyiwa murder trial as new developments come to light
Meyiwa trial: Defence seeks its own ballistics expert to counter expert's evidence linking gun to accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos