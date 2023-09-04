South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 September 2023 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

READ MORE:

Defence argues barrel of gun confirmed to have been used to kill Senzo Meyiwa might have been swapped

The  defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday tried to poke holes in the state's case by casting doubt on the alleged murder weapon, ...
News
2 days ago

Expert confirms gun found on Mncube is the one presented in Meyiwa trial

Ballistics expert W/O Cornelius Roelofse has told the Pretoria high court the gun confirmed to have fired the fatal shot that killed footballer Senzo ...
News
2 days ago

‘They have the right people’ — reaction to Meyiwa murder trial as new developments come to light

There were times in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when the accused would chuckle and shake their heads in “disbelief” while denying involvement.
News
3 days ago

Meyiwa trial: Defence seeks its own ballistics expert to counter expert's evidence linking gun to accused

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is seeking its own ballistics expert to counter the evidence of state ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian ...
News
4 days ago
