IN PICS | Inside one of Joburg’s hijacked buildings

05 September 2023 - 12:25 By TImesLIVE
A mother and child make their way through the hijacked building, Vannin Court, in Hillbrow.
Image: Alaister Russell

City of Johannesburg officials and police inspected Vannin Court in Hillbrow, a hijacked eight-storey building on Pietersen Street and close to the CBD.

Hijacked buildings have again become a bone of contention in Gauteng after a state building in Marshalltown went up in flames on August 31, claiming the lives of 77 people.

A member of the police stands guard at Vannin Court during a raid of the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell
A resident walks through a hallway in the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell
Police are tasked with inspecting buildings across Johannesburg to stop criminals hijacking them.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the police at hijacked Vannin Court in Hillbrow.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the police moved from floor to floor during a raid of the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Johannesburg CBD building gutted by fire was initially used as a shelter for abused woman until several years ago when the NPO running it was allegedly overpowered by hijackers. 

More than 1,200 state properties are illegally occupied in SA

More than 1,200 properties on the department of public works asset register are flagged as illegally occupied.
1 day ago

Residents tell of faulty transformers at Joburg building where 74 died in blaze

As authorities continue to  probe the cause of the deadly blaze in a building in the Johannesburg CBD, a resident has told TimesLIVE he believes the ...
3 days ago

City of Joburg plans urgent bid for clarity on evictions

Previous court rulings in building hijack cases have imposed ‘impractical’ conditions, council officials say
2 days ago
