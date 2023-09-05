South Africa

Joburg fire: 73 names verified for scientists to check, 31 still in hospital for treatment

05 September 2023 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
A forensics team at the scene of the fire in Marshalltown.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The process to identify the victims of last week's fire in Johannesburg's inner city is on track with the help of family members.

The Gauteng health department says 73 families have so far come to the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Service mortuary in Soweto, which has resulted in a list of 73 names of people who possibly perished in the blaze.

“Antemortem samples are taken from siblings, children or parents of the deceased. The South African Police Service Victim Identification Centre unit is currently processing DNA samples drawn from the 62 unidentifiable bodies and has already taken 36 antemortem swabbing from the immediate family members. Once the samples are taken from the deceased and the family members, they will be cross-referenced to match them as part of linking families with their deceased loved ones.”

So far, 12 bodies have been released to their families for burials.

Of those injured, 31 people are still receiving care in hospital.

This after 88 patients were seen at various health facilities for injuries sustained on August 31.

The hotline number to assist family members is: 0800 203 886. Queries during office hours can be made on 0113553048/0112415707. 

TimesLIVE

