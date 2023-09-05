South Africa

‘Suspension remains effective’ — Public protector office pushes back as Mkhwebane plans to return to work

05 September 2023 - 09:38 By Sinesipho Schrieber
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is returning to the public protector offices to work. File photo.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is returning to the public protector offices to work. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems not to be welcome at the office of the public protector as she plans to return to work on Tuesday. 

Mkhwebane announced on social platforms on Monday evening that she intended to head back to work after the parliament section 194 inquiry which probed her fitness to hold office finalised and submitted its report with recommendations to the National Assembly. Parliament is expected to make a decision on September 11 on Mkwebane’s case.  

According to Mkhwebane’s interpretation her suspension was only effective during the parliament inquiry.  

The section 194 proceedings/inquiry has been finalised. The period of suspension defined in the Presidential Minute issued in terms of section 194(3)(a) read with section 101(1) of the Constitution  has expired. Therefore and as a matter of courtesy and protocol advocate Mkhwebane has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa that she will be reporting back to work,” the statement read.  

Her interpretation clashes with that of her office, which said she remains suspended until Ramaphosa advises otherwise.  

“The institution acknowledges the subject of the matter and hereby advises the public protector is not an employee of the PPSA. The public protector is appointed to office by the president of the Republic,” public protector spokesperson Ndili Msoki said. 

Msoki said it would wait for Ramaphosa’s office to advise whether Mkhwebane should report back to work.  

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane wants to return to work on Tuesday

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will return to work on Tuesday.
News
13 hours ago

'Section 194 designed to deny me access to office benefits,' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Suspended public protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says that the impeachment process by parliament against her is designed to rip her off her ...
News
5 days ago

Mbalula issues three-line whip on Gcaleka vote

Only excuse for failing to vote would be if you were dead, secretary-general tells party caucus
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea -report World
  2. Many slums disappear from Delhi ahead of G20 summit World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister briefs media on stage 6 load-shedding South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Nigerian court remands dozens in prison over alleged gay wedding Africa

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel