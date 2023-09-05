South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

05 September 2023 - 09:58 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Back by popular demand’: Mosia to take the stand again in the Meyiwa murder trial

Crime scene expert, Sgt Thabo Mosia will return to the witness box on Tuesday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to iron out issues he has already ...
News
17 hours ago

Gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen in CIT heist, court hears

The 9mm parabellum pistol found in possession of Mthobisi Prince Mncube and identified as the weapon that killed Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen a year ...
News
22 hours ago

Sangoma who 'recognised' Meyiwa accused at arrest does U-turn in court

Some of the accused had told police they consulted a sangoma, and he was brought in to the station for questioning.
News
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea -report World
  2. Many slums disappear from Delhi ahead of G20 summit World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister briefs media on stage 6 load-shedding South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Nigerian court remands dozens in prison over alleged gay wedding Africa

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel