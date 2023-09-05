South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister briefs media on stage 6 load-shedding

05 September 2023 - 09:59 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is briefing the media on Tuesday after power utility Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eskom announces stage 6 load-shedding ‘until further notice’

Eskom said breakdowns are at 16,210MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894MW.
News
15 hours ago

Eskom says whistle-blowing is vehicle to root out corruption

Eskom said it found claims that it has launched an investigation to expose whistle-blowers serious, concerning and malicious.
News
17 hours ago

Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom

Load-shedding at stages 2 and 4 is in force across the country until further notice.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea -report World
  2. Many slums disappear from Delhi ahead of G20 summit World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister briefs media on stage 6 load-shedding South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Nigerian court remands dozens in prison over alleged gay wedding Africa

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel