South Africa

ANC MP Kula's case postponed for decision on its transfer to high court

06 September 2023 - 19:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula. Kula is charged with Jennifer's murder on November 27, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Image: FACEBOOK

The Orkney magistrate’s court on Wednesday postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula until October 23 for the North West director of public prosecutions (DPP) to decide on the transfer of the case to the high court. 

Kula, 35, is charged with the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, in November 2022. He was arrested in January 2023.  

Kula’s lawyer argued on Wednesday against a further postponement, citing unreasonable delay by the state. 

"However, the state indicated that previous postponements were as a result of incomplete investigations. Investigations have been completed and the state is ready to act on the awaited instruction from the DPP," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame. 

He said during his appearance, Kula was also provided with a list of witnesses. 

Kula is currently out on R50,000 bail, granted by the North West high court after the magistrate’s court initially denied him bail.  

Kula was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children. 

TimesLIVE

