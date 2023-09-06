South Africa

Councillor demanding to use a school hall allegedly caused R8k damage

06 September 2023 - 07:59
A councillor from Mpumalanga who allegedly damaged school property to the tune of R8,000 was remanded in custody.
A councillor from Mpumalanga who allegedly damaged school property to the tune of R8,000 was remanded in custody.  File photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

An Mpumalanga ward councillor who allegedly damaged a school’s gate padlocks and doors after demanding to use the hall has been remanded in custody.

Mandla Siboza, 41, a ward councillor in Pienaar, allegedly went to the school on August 27 with five other men and demanded to use the hall.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said it was reported that on their arrival at the school the gate was locked, and Siboza allegedly forcefully opened it using a bolt cutter to break the padlock.

“It is also alleged he informed the security guard he was authorised to use the hall at the school over weekends. This claim was refuted by the school's principal and governing body,” he said.

Mdhluli said the councillor and his team reportedly proceeded to break open another padlock and four doors. He said the total value of damage caused is estimated at about R8,000.

“A case of malicious damage to property was registered at Pienaar police station. An investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of the councillor on Monday. The suspect appeared at Kanyamazane magistrate's court on the same day,” he said.

Mdhluli said the councillor was remanded in custody and is expected to make a formal bail application on Friday.

TimesLIVE

