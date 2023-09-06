Man allegedly sat in house for three days with two dead women's bodies

Family members of two women stabbed to death and covered with blankets in a house in Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville, have few answers about what led to their killing.
Emily Nonyane, 48, and Tidimalo Marokane, 42, were found dead in the Pretoria west house at about 11pm last Wednesday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Nonyane's niece Thai Molefe said police forensics told the family the women were likely to have been killed three days before their bodies were found.
Molefe said her aunt’s body was found by her 32-year-old son who went to check on her after last seeing her on August 28. Nonyane’s son asked not to be named.
“When my cousin arrived in the house on Wednesday night, he said he found his mother’s boyfriend inside, but he ran away when my cousin asked where his mother was. My cousin went to the bedroom and saw feet peeking out under blankets on the floor next to the bed. That was the body of my aunt. It was too late, she had already died.”
Molefe said her cousin did not realise there was a second body, that of Marokane, in the bedroom.
Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after abandoning bail
The family learnt of the second death when police arrived to investigate. Marokane had been covered with a blanket underneath Nonyane's body. The women were naked.
When the boyfriend fled from the house on Wednesday, he dropped a plastic bag in the street. She said a knife and bloodstained clothes were allegedly found in the bag.
“We last saw my aunt last Monday [August 28] after our grandmother's funeral. We were not supposed to leave the family house until Wednesday [August 30], but her boyfriend came to fetch her and that was the last time we saw her alive.”
Nonyane's neighbours told the family though they had not seen her for days, they had seen her boyfriend in the yard until the day the bodies were found.
Molefe said her aunt lived with the boyfriend. The couple had been dating for a year. Though Nonyane never spoke about being abused by her partner, the family suspected she was being mistreated.
The family did not know how the second victim was connected to the aunt or why she was in the house. They only heard Marokane also lived in Lotus Gardens.
“Everything is a mystery and we are still looking for answers. We are devastated and in pain to have lost her in [such] a brutal manner. We just want closure.”
The boyfriend was allegedly apprehended and set alight in a mob justice incident in Atteridgeville on Friday. His identity is yet to be confirmed as the body was burnt beyond recognition.
Gauteng emergency medical services spokesperson Annikie Lelaka said paramedics declared a man dead on the scene at about 3.30pm but could not immediately confirm his identity.
“Apparently the patient was suspected to have killed two women in [the] Lotus Gardens area and fled. He was later spotted in Atteridgeville. The community chased and caught him and set him alight. SAPS could not stop the community from burning him,” Lelaka said.
Police are investigating three cases of murder.
